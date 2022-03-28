Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has decreased its dividend by 8.7% over the last three years. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 97.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.3%.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $14.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 71.68, a current ratio of 71.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.07.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 81.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth $3,019,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1,694.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 195,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,781,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,592,000 after buying an additional 145,840 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

