Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has decreased its dividend by 8.7% over the last three years. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 97.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.3%.
Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $14.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 71.68, a current ratio of 71.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.07.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth $3,019,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1,694.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 195,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,781,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,592,000 after buying an additional 145,840 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (Get Rating)
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.
