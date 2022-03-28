Anthony Taparo Sells 5,000 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) insider Anthony Taparo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $267,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SGRY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.90. The company had a trading volume of 173,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,051. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.92. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.63 and a 1 year high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $6,029,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 15,536 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,352 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 414,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 408.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SGRY shares. Barclays started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

