ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.25.

Shares of ANSS traded up $9.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $318.40. 374,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,051. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.71 and a 200-day moving average of $357.10. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $258.00 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.83, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,460 shares of company stock worth $10,028,831. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 322.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

