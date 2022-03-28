Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Position Reduced by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,820 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $24,156,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $4,422,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 38,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.71. 5,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,971. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($80.22) to €78.00 ($85.71) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

