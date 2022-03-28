Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 72.8% from the February 28th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ANGPY opened at $23.36 on Monday. Anglo American Platinum has a 1-year low of $13.89 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.4135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.47%.

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

