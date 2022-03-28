Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the February 28th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 127,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 33,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Shares of FINS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.72. 17,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,185. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $18.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%.

