Andris Kikauka Sells 30,000 Shares of American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY) Stock

American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Rating) Director Andris Kikauka sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 836,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$585,550.

Andris Kikauka also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Andris Kikauka sold 10,000 shares of American Manganese stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$7,000.00.

Shares of AMY opened at C$0.73 on Monday. American Manganese Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.47 and a 1 year high of C$1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$175.89 million and a P/E ratio of -9.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.80.

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on developing and commercializing a hydrometallurgical process for recycling lithium-ion batteries. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

