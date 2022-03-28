Analyzing YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) & AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH)

YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB – Get Rating) and AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get YaSheng Group alerts:

YaSheng Group has a beta of 3.15, meaning that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppHarvest has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for YaSheng Group and AppHarvest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YaSheng Group 0 0 0 0 N/A AppHarvest 0 0 3 0 3.00

AppHarvest has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.14%. Given AppHarvest’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than YaSheng Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.1% of AppHarvest shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares YaSheng Group and AppHarvest’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YaSheng Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AppHarvest $9.05 million 66.83 -$166.19 million ($1.72) -3.48

YaSheng Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AppHarvest.

Profitability

This table compares YaSheng Group and AppHarvest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YaSheng Group N/A N/A N/A AppHarvest -1,836.31% -27.63% -21.59%

YaSheng Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

YaSheng Group engages in the agricultural operations in China. It develops, process, markets and distributes a variety of food products processed primarily from agriculture products grown in North West China. Its products include field crops, vegetables, fruits, dried fruit packages, garlic extract gels, feed materials, flowers, special crops, seeds, poultry, potato, hops extracts, pellet & compressed hops, Chinese TCM herbs, seeds and many other agro products. The company was founded by Changsheng Zhou in 2004 and is headquartered in Lanzhou, China.

AppHarvest Company Profile (Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc., a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for YaSheng Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YaSheng Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.