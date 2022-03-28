Analysts Set Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) PT at $11.00

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEVA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $52,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $43,231.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

