Analysts Set Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Target Price at $85.67

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $9.88 on Friday. Subsea 7 has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.77 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

