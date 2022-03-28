Analysts Set Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Target Price at GBX 1,770.83

Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMINGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,770.83 ($23.31).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($25.01) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.75) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.01) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($22.05) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.04) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, insider George Buckley purchased 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($20.81) per share, with a total value of £12,505.71 ($16,463.55).

LON SMIN traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,480 ($19.48). 905,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,777. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,512.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,491.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,323 ($17.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,669.50 ($21.98). The firm has a market cap of £5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.30 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.66%.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

