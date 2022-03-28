Analysts Set Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Target Price at GBX 1,770.83

Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,770.83 ($23.31).
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($25.01) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.75) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.01) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($22.05) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.04) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
In related news, insider George Buckley purchased 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($20.81) per share, with a total value of £12,505.71 ($16,463.55).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.30 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.66%.
Smiths Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
Featured Stories
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.