Analysts Set Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target at $83.27

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ SMTC traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.98. 2,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.44. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Semtech will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,753,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,396. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

