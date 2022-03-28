Analysts Set Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) PT at C$24.11

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.00.

SIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Savaria in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Savaria from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

TSE:SIS opened at C$17.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.49. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$16.66 and a 12 month high of C$22.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Savaria’s payout ratio is currently 101.84%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

