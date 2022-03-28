Analysts Set Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Price Target at $49.33

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKTX. William Blair began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at $19,409,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 851.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 209,133 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nkarta by 350.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 107,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,543. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.69. The company has a market cap of $362.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.14. Nkarta has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $40.64.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts expect that Nkarta will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

