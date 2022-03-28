Analysts Set Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Target Price at $173.63

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.63.

Several brokerages recently commented on CIGI. National Bank Financial started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. National Bank of Canada began coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,564,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,319,000 after buying an additional 304,424 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,816,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,677,000 after acquiring an additional 412,417 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,691,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,074,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 499,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,209,000 after buying an additional 45,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Colliers International Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 476,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,954,000 after purchasing an additional 20,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CIGI traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,483. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.23. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $98.23 and a 52-week high of $158.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

