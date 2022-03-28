Analysts Set Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) PT at $173.63

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.63.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank of Canada started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares set a $170.00 price target on Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 236.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 406,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,491,000 after buying an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $399,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 19,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

CIGI traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,483. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $98.23 and a twelve month high of $158.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

