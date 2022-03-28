Analysts Set Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Price Target at $145.24

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.24.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANET. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $1,767,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $64,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 727,575 shares of company stock valued at $88,573,994 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,847,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 2,638.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 161,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,200,000 after acquiring an additional 155,503 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 336.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET stock opened at $138.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.20. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $73.16 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.83.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

