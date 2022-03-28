Analysts Set 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) PT at $19.65

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.65.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGHT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $41,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $249,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,538 shares of company stock worth $370,001 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of 8X8 stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,898. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $35.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $18.27.
8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The company had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.
8X8 Company Profile (Get Rating)
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 8X8 (EGHT)
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.