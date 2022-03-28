Analysts Expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. Zynex posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Zynex had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 27.28%.

ZYXI has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Zynex from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Shares of ZYXI stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,863. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $243.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Zynex has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $16.26.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zynex during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zynex by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,262,000 after acquiring an additional 24,569 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Zynex by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 29,128 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Zynex by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

