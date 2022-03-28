Analysts Expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.16. Waste Management reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $6.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.88.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Waste Management by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,634,000 after acquiring an additional 239,990 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Waste Management by 15.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,935,000 after acquiring an additional 23,256 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 35.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 88,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 22,965 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Waste Management by 4.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 114,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 53.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $156.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $127.11 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.87.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

