Analysts Expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $121.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) to post $121.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $131.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $111.80 million. GCM Grosvenor reported sales of $103.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full year sales of $551.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $547.30 million to $555.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $593.97 million, with estimates ranging from $587.54 million to $600.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GCM Grosvenor.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 187.86% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GCMG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group started coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,666,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,001,000 after acquiring an additional 151,471 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,322,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after purchasing an additional 463,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $10.12 on Monday. GCM Grosvenor has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is presently 160.01%.

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

