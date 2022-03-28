Analysts Expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to Post $1.44 EPS

Analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DINGet Rating) will announce $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.54. Dine Brands Global posted earnings of $1.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $7.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DINGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.20.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 349.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 17,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIN stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.28. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $61.38 and a one year high of $100.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

About Dine Brands Global (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

