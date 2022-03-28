Analysts Expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to Announce $2.45 EPS

Brokerages expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported earnings of $3.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year earnings of $12.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $13.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.78 to $14.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DICK’S Sporting Goods.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS.

DKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.79.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $4,057,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,685 shares of company stock valued at $8,004,654 over the last 90 days. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,989,000 after buying an additional 246,201 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 32,564 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.0% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 290,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $34,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67,066 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $1,447,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DKS stock traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $106.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,490. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $74.28 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.