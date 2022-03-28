Analysts Expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Announce $1.47 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Commercial Metals posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year earnings of $7.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $8.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $6.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

CMC opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.68. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $43.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.64%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 894.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,677,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,113 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,117,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,499,000 after buying an additional 1,249,548 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $41,409,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,772,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,328,000 after buying an additional 1,029,537 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 895.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,628,000 after purchasing an additional 845,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

