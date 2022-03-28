Analysts Anticipate SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $305.97 Million

Brokerages expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) to report $305.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $311.60 million and the lowest is $299.30 million. SPX reported sales of $398.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.08 million. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. SPX’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SPX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.23. The company had a trading volume of 139,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,125. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72. SPX has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $68.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

