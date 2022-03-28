Analysts Anticipate Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Otis Worldwide posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Otis Worldwide.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.55. The company had a trading volume of 19,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,119. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otis Worldwide (OTIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.