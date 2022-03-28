Analysts Anticipate Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Criteo posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRTO shares. Benchmark started coverage on Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

CRTO stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $27.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,330. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.98. Criteo has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $46.65.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $61,679.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,739 shares of company stock valued at $74,452 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 9.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,098,000 after acquiring an additional 34,458 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the third quarter worth $375,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Criteo by 8.0% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 673,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,677,000 after buying an additional 50,113 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Criteo by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Criteo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,824,000 after buying an additional 42,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

