Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:AP opened at $6.40 on Friday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $122.82 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter.
About Ampco-Pittsburgh (Get Rating)
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.
