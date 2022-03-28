Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AP opened at $6.40 on Friday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $122.82 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 251.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 3rd quarter worth about $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

