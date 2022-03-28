AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Sells $81,813.45 in Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AME traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,281. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.80 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.44 and a 200-day moving average of $135.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AME. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,090,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 217.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,903 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,145,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,608,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 25.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,751,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,242,000 after purchasing an additional 354,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter worth $41,258,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

