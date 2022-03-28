AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Anthony James Conti Sells 5,160 Shares

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AMETEK stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,281. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.80 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

AME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMETEK (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.