American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMSWA. Sidoti boosted their price target on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley cut their price target on American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $20.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.96 million, a P/E ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 0.75. American Software has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $33.26.

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $32.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.92%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,399,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,953,000 after purchasing an additional 40,954 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 8.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,883,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,485,000 after purchasing an additional 234,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Software by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,605,000 after purchasing an additional 42,045 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in American Software by 35.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,829,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,442,000 after purchasing an additional 478,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 935,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

