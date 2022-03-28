American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

TSE:HOT.UN opened at C$4.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$322.63 million and a PE ratio of -16.52. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$3.40 and a 12 month high of C$4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.11.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOT.UN. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.75 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Hotel Income Properties REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.00.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

