American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXP stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.98. The company had a trading volume of 34,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,070. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.22. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.31 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $142.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Stephens raised their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.71.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

