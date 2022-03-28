AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $735.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) will post sales of $735.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $769.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $701.38 million. AMC Networks posted sales of $691.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMC Networks.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 50.80%. The business had revenue of $803.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMCX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

AMCX opened at $42.35 on Monday. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average of $41.57.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $1,466,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,219,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,746,000 after acquiring an additional 701,258 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AMC Networks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,200,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,337,000 after acquiring an additional 19,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,369,000 after buying an additional 29,520 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 457,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after buying an additional 22,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,543,000 after buying an additional 129,645 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

