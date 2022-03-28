AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,904,336 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 48,238,617 shares.The stock last traded at $25.56 and had previously closed at $20.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.56.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, Director Lee Wittlinger sold 17,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $264,943.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 863,701 shares of company stock valued at $18,050,329 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

