Allworth Financial LP Acquires 65 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 144.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,263,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,228,833,000 after buying an additional 82,510 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,325,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $499,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,044,000 after purchasing an additional 23,959 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 642,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $242,057,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 375,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $141,539,000 after buying an additional 21,914 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TFX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.64.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $339.40. 222,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,779. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.00 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.28%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

