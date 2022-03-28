Allworth Financial LP Acquires 400 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 109.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 380,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 126,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth about $1,975,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FHI shares. StockNews.com lowered Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

NYSE:FHI traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,874. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $39.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Federated Hermes’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,091,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $279,104.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

