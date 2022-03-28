Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Alliant Energy worth $19,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,667,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 342.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 41,657 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 405,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,936,000 after buying an additional 13,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.83. The company had a trading volume of 710,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,357. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.43. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

LNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

