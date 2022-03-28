Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Alliance Pharma (LON:APH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.71) price objective on the stock.

LON:APH opened at GBX 119.80 ($1.58) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £645.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 106.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 105.29. Alliance Pharma has a twelve month low of GBX 86.10 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 123 ($1.62).

Get Alliance Pharma alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Alliance Pharma’s previous dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Alliance Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 80 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.