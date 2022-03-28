Alliance Global Partners Lowers iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) to Neutral

Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

ICLK opened at $1.14 on Thursday. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.62.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 4.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 1,913.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 31.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

