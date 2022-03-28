Alkami Technology (ALKT) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) is one of 395 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Alkami Technology to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.2% of Alkami Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Alkami Technology and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alkami Technology $152.16 million -$46.82 million -5.68 Alkami Technology Competitors $1.79 billion $297.26 million 5.36

Alkami Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Alkami Technology. Alkami Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Alkami Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkami Technology -30.77% -19.88% -9.84% Alkami Technology Competitors -115.24% -63.70% -6.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alkami Technology and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkami Technology 0 2 6 0 2.75 Alkami Technology Competitors 2691 13290 24432 670 2.56

Alkami Technology currently has a consensus price target of $34.71, indicating a potential upside of 151.55%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 41.22%. Given Alkami Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Alkami Technology is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Alkami Technology peers beat Alkami Technology on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Alkami Technology (Get Rating)

Alkami Technology, Inc. offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture. It offers an end- to- end set of software products, which include Alkami Platform, Retail Banking Solutions, Business Banking Solutions, and The Alkami Difference. It serves community, regional, credit unions, and retail and business banking. Alkami Technology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

