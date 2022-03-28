Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Shares Gap Up to $30.01

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.01, but opened at $30.77. Albireo Pharma shares last traded at $30.76, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

ALBO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

The company has a market cap of $595.58 million, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.70. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 83.86% and a negative return on equity of 74.80%. The firm had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $42,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,899 shares of company stock worth $146,987 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALBO. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,959,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,168,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

