Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) PT Raised to $85.00 at Cowen

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $66.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALK. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.29.

ALK stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.20 and a 200-day moving average of $54.67. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,802,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,290,000 after purchasing an additional 150,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,870,000 after purchasing an additional 239,372 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,022,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,575,000 after purchasing an additional 350,865 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,310,000 after purchasing an additional 503,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

