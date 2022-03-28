Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Senior Officer Sells C$103,000.00 in Stock

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Stephen Walter King sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total value of C$103,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 829,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,094,230.20.

TSE AD.UN traded up C$0.03 on Monday, reaching C$20.59. The stock had a trading volume of 100,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.64. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12-month low of C$15.15 and a 12-month high of C$20.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.58. The stock has a market cap of C$924.61 million and a P/E ratio of 6.58.

Get Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. This is a boost from Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.50 price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Acumen Capital upped their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.00 to C$24.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.61.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.