Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Update

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of AIPUY opened at $19.48 on Monday. Airports of Thailand Public has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.16.
Airports of Thailand Public Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Airports of Thailand Public (AIPUY)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Airports of Thailand Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airports of Thailand Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.