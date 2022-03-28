Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Short Interest Update

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the February 28th total of 231,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 109.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGGZF opened at $33.61 on Monday. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average is $25.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.35%.

About Ag Growth International (Get Rating)

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

