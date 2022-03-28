Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1166 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

AGGZF opened at $33.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $37.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGGZF shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

