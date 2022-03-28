AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,400 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the February 28th total of 333,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 822,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:ACY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.45. 313,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,924. AeroCentury has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $54.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 4.04.

Separately, TheStreet raised AeroCentury from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AeroCentury stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of AeroCentury Corp. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ACY Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of AeroCentury as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AeroCentury Corp. engages in the business of investing in used regional aircraft equipment leased to foreign and domestic regional air carriers. Its aviation assets consist of turboprop aircraft, regional jet aircraft, and engines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

