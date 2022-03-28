AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 59,083 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,083 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 72.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $324,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DKNG opened at $18.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $66.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.06.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CBRE Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.54.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

