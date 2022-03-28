AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 59,083 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,083 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 3.0% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 5.0% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 16.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in DraftKings by 3.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $5,266,460.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $324,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $18.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.97. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Argus lowered shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.54.

DraftKings Profile (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.